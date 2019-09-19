‘My son didn’t die for nothing’: Man accused in connection to Polk teen’s death released on bond

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County mother is spreading the word about a man who police say is connected to her son’s death.

“I’m just scared he’s going to hurt someone else. I didn’t do all this for nothing. I did this so no other kids got hurt. My son didn’t die for nothing,” said Cassie Egan of Lakeland.

Her son Nathaniel, known as Nate, was found unresponsive in Hamilton County in December 2017. He was on a trip with his godfather, Alain Forget.

Courtesy: Cassie Egan

“Not like I just lost my son but I lost another person because now this person’s not in my life either and who do you trust after that?” asked Egan.

An autopsy determined Nate had morphine and Xanax in his system. The medical examiner determined Nate died from pneumonia and drug toxicity.

“My son trusted him and that’s what hurts the most,” said Egan.

Forget was indicted on charges connected to his death in July 2019. He was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Forget’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Court office.

Forget posted $100,000 bond a few days after his arrest.

“What are you afraid of?” asked 8 On Your Side’s Staci DaSilva.

“More kids getting hurt or him getting to other victims because we’re asking for other victims to come forward,” answered Egan.

In July, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agents believed there were other potential victims.

“I want his face everywhere and I want everyone to know who he is and what he is and to keep their kids away from him. Don’t trust him,” said Egan.

LATEST HEADLINES: