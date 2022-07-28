WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of Demetrick Brown, 26, came together joined the Winter Haven Police Department on Thursday to get someone, somewhere to say something about the crime that ended his life.

A 3-year old boy cries everyday. His father is gone and he is too young to understand why.

“One day my son is going to grow up and he’s going to ask what happened to his dad and I don’t want to have to tell him that someone took his life and they’re still out there,” said Kendra Wright, the boy’s mother.

Roger Campbell, Brown’s father, at a press conference at Winter Haven Police Department Thursday

“We could be standing beside the killer one day at the grocery store and don’t even know it. It’s hard, it’s extremely hard. This don’t snitch rule, it’s not snitching. You are helping us. You’re giving us closure, something that we need,” said Roger Campbell, Brown’s father.

Brown loved football, his dad said, and playing cornhole. He had two sons, Kobe, 3, and King, 1.

“He was an innocent guy, stand up guy, humble person who would give you the shirt off his back. He has two boys that will no longer see him that, now I have to step in and make sure that they’re perfectly fine,” said Dewann Hopkins Jr., Brown’s close family member.

Brown was shot at a pop-up block party on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Winter Haven on the 4th of July, according to police. He died later at a nearby hospital.

“My son didn’t deserve this. He didn’t do nothing wrong. He was standing on the corner talking to someone and was shot in the back four times for nothing,” said Campbell.

Nobody has been arrested for his death.

“There’s estimates of maybe a hundred people in that area over several blocks. I know we’ve interviewed probably close to a hundred people at this time,” said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan. No known motive for the shooting has been released.

Police and family canvassed the area near where the shooting occurred Thursday, handing out flyers in hopes of drumming up some tips.

“There’s someone that saw something, may even had a video, may have something that could help us get a break in this case so we can close this case for the family,” said Chief Brannan.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.