LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Arizona Avenue in Lakeland at around 5:16 p.m. — using K9 units and drones to take Jonathan Rivera, 30, and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N’zinger Williams, into custody.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspects were wanted in the murder of a 28-year-old man in St. Croix this past June.

“They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “They were obviously wrong.”

The two suspects were booked by the sheriff’s office to await extradition back to the Virgin Islands.

Rivera faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unauthorized possession of ammunition. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and accessory after the fact.