Mural designed by Polk Co. high school seniors depicts reality of 2020 graduating class

FORT MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Polk County high school seniors are leaving their mark on their school with a mural that doesn’t shy away from the reality of their situation.

A group of seniors at Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School, including Diana Garcia, Hale Shaver, Riley Grant and Jennah Bickell, worked for nearly a month on the mural.

Its design includes a face wearing a gas mask, various masks, germs and even toilet paper.

The seniors never returned to school after spring break and didn’t have a prom.

They don’t want their experience to be forgotten.

“We had to remember what happened to us and we have to remind all the lower classmen about what happened. That way, we reminded our lower classmen to take advantage of what is their senior year,” Garcia said.

“When they brought it to me, of course you’ve got the toilet paper, you’ve got the face mask. It’s not necessarily something you would normally see in a school but it is historical in a sense because it is representing this class on the tail end of their year. So the fact that we’re kind of capturing that little part of history, I was good with it,” said Amy Hardee, the principal of Fort Meade Middle-Senior High.

The mural is located in a hallway near the classroom that belonged to Dr. Dean Hess, a longtime science teacher who passed away in September.

Fort Meade seniors are scheduled to graduate at the Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland on June 8.

