DUNDEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a truck on US-27 Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said at about 7:58 p.m., deputies responded to a crash where a motorcycle had a collision with a pickup truck just north of the intersection with Dundee Road.

Deputies said an Avon Park man was driving his truck south on US-27 when saw Garry Restifo, 60, of Lake Wales driving the wrong way toward him.

Both the truck driver and Restifo swerved to avoid hitting each other, but both vehicles crashed.

The sheriff’s office said the truck hit a curb and flipped over, but the driver and his four passengers, one of them an infant, survived with no serious injuries. All of the occupants were said to have seatbelts on, and the baby was safely secured in a car seat.

However, Restifo was not as fortunate. According to deputies, the 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and ended up dying at a local hospital shortly after the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating why Restifo was driving in the wrong lane.