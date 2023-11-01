POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Walling, 39, was riding his motorcycle on Martin Luther King Boulevard when a person driving a 2005 Ford Expedition turned in front of him near Jewett Street, according to deputies.

Deputies said Walling, who had the right-of-way, laid down his bike, separated from the bike, and slid under the SUV. Wolling was not wearing a helmet.

There were two people in the SUV, deputies said. Neither were injured.

Walling was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies said.