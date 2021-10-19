Motorcyclist killed in collision with FHP cruiser, semi-truck on I-4 in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man was killed after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a patrol car near Auburndale on Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said a trooper was helping a road construction crew install a lane closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4, just west of State Road 559. The trooper entered the inside lane and pulled out in front of a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the cruiser and was thrown into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, which hit him. The 52-year-old from Lakeland, died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours while the Highway Patrol investigated. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

