LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in an unincorporated part of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said G.W. Sowell, 37, of Lake Wales was heading north on Buck Moore Road at a high speed. As he approached the curve near Bel Ombre Circle, Sowell tried to pass in a no-passing zone.

The sheriff’s office said that Sowell crossed back into the northbound lane, likely after seeing oncoming traffic. In doing so, Sowell hit the back of an SUV and lost control of his bike.

Sowell’s motorcycle then entered the southbound lane again as he was ejected from the vehicle. Deputies said the motorcycle continues and hit another SUV and unmarked PCSO pickup truck.

None of the people in the vehicles were injured. The deputy driving the truck called for help while rendering aid to Sowell, who suffered severe head trauma.

The sheriff’s office said Sowell was taken to a hospital where he died. According to deputies, he was not wearing a helmet, and excessive speed and passing into oncoming traffic on a curved roadway are said to be contributing factors.