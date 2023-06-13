POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Monday after trying to illegally pass a truck in Polk County, according to deputies.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of Cadence Crossing in Auburndale, according to the sheriff’s office.

A truck was stopped to turn into the Cadence Crossing subdivision when the motorcycle driver, identified as Gregory Crowder, 38, of Lakeland, tried to illegally pass the truck at a high speed, deputies said.

Crowder crashed into the truck and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to a hospital where he died.