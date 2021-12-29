Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup in Polk County, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old man has died after his motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck in unincorporated Lakeland on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at about 6:31 p.m. at 9398 US 98 North.

Deputies said Keith Harrington left the VFW Post and made a wide turn to head south on the highway. His motorcycle crossed into a northbound lane, and went into the path of an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck.

After crashing into the truck, Harrington was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He died at the scene.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

The highway was closed for four hours, but has since reopened. An investigation is ongoing.

