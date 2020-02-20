Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck on Highway 92 in Polk County

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist has died after getting into a crash with a truck off of Highway 92 in Davenport.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash happened just after noon Thursday near the intersection of Highway 92 and Sunny Acres Road.

Deputies say the truck collided with the motorcycle.

The crash is now under investigation.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"

'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring"

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree"

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard"

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing"

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse"

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle"

Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

Thumbnail for the video titled "Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M"

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss