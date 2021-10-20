Motorcycle passenger, 24, dies after Lakeland crash; tips sought

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcycle passenger who was injured in a crash in Lakeland over the weekend has died of her injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Rebecca Melos, 24, of Auburndale, was on a motorcycle that was struck by a Honda sedan in the 3800 block of US Highway 98 North around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the sedan was leaving a Target parking lot and went into the path of the motorcycle Melos was riding and hit it.

Melos, the operator of the motorcycle, Michael Marco, 26, and the driver of the Honda, Jonathan Clark, 19, were all rushed to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Melos died on Monday.

The crash investigation is still open and active, according to police. Those with information are being asked to contact Sgt, Dale Deas at Dale.Deas@lakelandgov.net.