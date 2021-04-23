Mother of 2-year-old beaten to death in Lakeland arrested, DCF reviewing for ‘potential systemic issues’

Police say mother's boyfriend beat toddler to death while she was at work

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was beaten to death in Polk County earlier this month was taken into custody on Friday, 8 On Your Side confirmed.

Vershundra Day was arrested and charged with one count of neglect causing great bodily harm and one count of accessory to a capital felony. The 25-year-old was arrested by Lakeland police and will be booked into the Polk County Jail.

Day is the mother of 2-year-old Jayden Hines. Police say 30-year-old Alegray Jones, who was dating Day, beat Hines until he was unconscious on April 8. According to police, Jones got aggravated after the toddler urinated on the couch.

An arrest report for Jones says that instead of calling 911, he texted and FaceTimed Hines’ mother who then rushed home from work. Police say at no time did Jones make any attempts to call for emergency assistance. Day contacted 911 for help when she got home, according to the arrest report for Jones.

Jones was charged earlier this month with aggravated manslaughter. Detectives later upgraded his charge to first-degree murder. He was indicted on the charge by a grand jury Friday morning.

Jayden’s father, Rashawd Hines, says his son’s death was preventable. He told 8 On Your Side he warned the Florida Department of Children and Families and the court, expressing safety concerns and noting that Jayden didn’t want to go to his mom’s house.

Jayden and his father Rashawd (Family photo provided to WFLA)

“How many more kids [does] the system has to fail in order for this message to get through to them that things need to change?” the father said. “After I called DCF no one did anything, after me stating to the judge no one did anything.”

Hines says he tried to change the existing custody agreement – he says partly due to his ex’s alleged history with the system.

“She did lose custody of her first daughter and that should’ve played a factor into the judge’s decision…all that should’ve been evaluated when making the decision,” Hines told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.

Court records that 8 On Your Side uncovered show Jayden’s mom was in court for a different custody case in Polk County in 2016.

8 On Your Side has confirmed DCF was involved with the family prior to 2-year-old Jayden’s death. DCF sent a statement to us Friday saying the secretary has ordered a special review to “examine prior interactions with the family and address potential systemic issues within the local system of care.”

“The Department of Children and Families (DCF) opened an investigation to review the details that led to Jayden’s horrific death,” the statement said. “DCF will continue to coordinate with law enforcement to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

