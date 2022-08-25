HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and her 15-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a car while crossing a road after church, the Haines City Police Department said.

Police said the mother and teenager left the Redeem Church of God and Christ on 8th Street just after 9 p.m.

They were struck by a car when they tried to cross the road outside of a crosswalk, according to officers.

Police said the mother and daughter were both wearing the color black and it was raining at the time.

The mom and daughter suffered lower body injuries, the police department said.

Officers said the driver did stop his vehicle and checked on the condition of the pedestrians. The driver is not being charged in the incident.