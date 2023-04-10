TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who nearly drowned is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick thinking of a 9-year-old girl and her mother, police in Winter Haven said.

According to police, Crystal Horrocks and her daughter, Kathleen, were spending the afternoon at the pool at the Carlton Arms Apartment Complex when the 9-year-old noticed a man struggling to swim at the deep end.

Police said Kathleen alerted her mother, who immediately jumped into the pool and with the help of others, was able to pull the man to safety.

Police said Crystal performed CPR on the man and was able to revive him. He was sitting up and breathing by the time first responders arrived, and was taken to Winter Haven Health as a precaution, but was released without issues.

“The swift actions, first by this very alert young lady followed by the quick response of her mother, saved this man’s life,” said Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird.