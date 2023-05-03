LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police are investigating after a mother and her three children were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the Sunrise Apartments on Dawnlight Drive just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a mother and her three children, two adults and one juvenile, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said they are looking for Al Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales. They believe he may live at the apartment and could be injured as well.

Anyone with information on Stenson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.