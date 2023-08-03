LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and her 9-year-old son were killed in a Lakeland crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Tera Kita was taking a right-hand curve on Tom Costine Road, west of Beverley Hills Road around 4:30 p.m. when the rear wheels of her gold 2000 Chevrolet S10 Blazer northbound lost traction, making the SUV slide off the road.

Investigators said the SUV rolled upside down into a water-filled ditch after leaving the road.

Polk deputies said Kita and her 9-year-old son, Brandon Arcadipane, died at the scene.

“This is devastating – a family has lost a mother and a son, and our hearts break for them,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash, deputies said. The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.