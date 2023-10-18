POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation is spending more than $800 million on two major roadway projects in Polk County that could impact most people– especially those who like to drive to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The tentative five-year plan aims to decrease traffic congestion by widening Interstate 4 from US-27 to Championsgate.

Instead of three lanes on each side, there will be five with an additional 2 express lanes. As of now, FDOT plans to start construction in 2026.

The second project begins even sooner.

In late 2024, you can likely expect construction to start for the redesigning of the Interstate 4 interchange at SR 33 near Florida Polytechnic University.

The proposal model shows raised spans over SR 33 and extra lanes in both directions.

There will also be more traffic lights. Eventually, FDOT plans to add roundabouts to this area as well.

For more details, you can go to FDOT’s presentation at their Bartow office on North Broadway Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. or schedule an appointment with them by calling their office. Their phone number is 863-519-2907.

They are offering appointments through Friday, Oct. 20.