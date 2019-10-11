More charges for Polk fugitive wanted for murder, sexual assault

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff Grady Judd is not surprised to hear another warrant has been issued for Taiwan Blandin’s arrest.

Blandin has been on the run since a violent spree last week in Polk County.

“He will commit violent crime again and again until he’s in custody. That’s why we need to get him in custody sooner rather than later,” said Sheriff Judd.

Blandin is now wanted on two counts of sexual battery in Wauchula, a new arrest warrant shows.

Blandin is accused of sexually assaulting two women at a party in Wauchula in late May, Wauchula Chief John Eason previously told 8 On Your Side.

Wauchula Police were waiting for lab results to definitively link Blandin to the crime.

His DNA matched samples taken from the Wauchula victims, Chief Eason told 8 On Your Side Friday.

The tests were expedited after Blandin was accused of killing Peggy Schiering, 80, of Frostproof, and sexually assaulting a teenager in Fort Meade last week.

Blandin’s father lived near Schiering’s Meadow Way home for some time. Blandin may have done yard work for Schiering in the past, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

In addition, Blandin shot an 81-year old woman in the foot during a shootout in Fort Meade before fleeing north, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve tried to warn all the law enforcement officers, if you stumble upon him he’s capable of shooting,” said Sheriff Judd.

He was last seen last weekend in the metro Atlanta area.

Since then, the trail has gone cold.

“He can certainly have some friends in the Atlanta area that would be hiding him out,” said Sheriff Judd. “I know here there’s family members that think he did a very evil wrong thing and they’re cooperating with us. That’s probably why he had to run to someone else.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the manhunt. Blandin has threatened suicide by cop.

The sheriff’s office says Blandin is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

He was reportedly last seen driving in a dark red 2011 Chevy Cruz with tag NAGK37.