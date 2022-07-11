TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday after crashing into a concrete pole, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they got a call about the wreck in the area of Lake Mattie Road and Adams Barn Road around 1:15 p.m.

There they found a Dodge Caravan that crashed into a utility pole on Adams Barn Road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened after Patricia Bixler, 49, failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn, left the road, and hit the pole. Both her and her 18-year-old son were wearing seatbelts at the time.

“Mom and son recently moved to Lake Wales and are likely not familiar with this roadway,” a PCSO statement said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bixler died in the collision while her 18-year-old son was injured.

The 18-year-old is expected to recover, deputies said.