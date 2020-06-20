MLB’s decision to close Florida spring training sites impact Polk Co. graduations

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Polk County high school graduations scheduled for Monday at the Detriot Tigers spring training facility in Lakeland have been moved.

The decision comes after Major League Baseball closed all spring training sites in Florida and Arizona for deep cleaning following news of multiple players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those facilities includes Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Monday’s graduations will now take place at Lake Gibson High School, located at 7007 North Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.

Below are the graduation ceremonies being affected:

Roosevelt Academy and Gause Academy will begin at 4 p.m.

Fresh Start Lakeland and Fresh Start Winter Haven will begin at 6 p.m.

Traviss Technical College and Ridge Technical College will begin at 8 p.m.

Polk County Public Schools said there will be temperature screenings and guests must wear a mask. Graduating seniors will be provided a mask, however can bring their own.

