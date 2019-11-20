Missing Winter Haven mom, baby last seen 2 weeks ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking area residents for their help in finding a woman and her infant daughter who were reported missing in Winter Haven.

Heather Cuniff, 32, and her 3-month-old daughter Destiny, were last seen on Nov. 6 in the 200 block of Avenue A NE in Winter Haven.

“Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen,” said Chief Charlie Bird.

Police did not provide any further information regarding their disappearance.

They’re are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Sgt. Nick Gregory at 863-401-2256.

