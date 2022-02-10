Missing Polk County teen not seen since Wednesday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing in Bartow.

Deputies said Carter Culala has not been seen since he left his home in the Highland City area of Bartow around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Carter is about 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said he might be wearing dark sweatpants with a white T-shirt, white gym shoes and a white hat. He may be carrying a blue backpack.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call Polk County Detective Clark at 863-271-3134.

