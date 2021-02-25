Missing Lakeland teen found dead in Green Swamp; death investigated as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager who was reported missing in Lakeland on Wednesday has been found dead in a Sumter County wilderness preserve, authorities said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were investigating the death of 18-year-old Charlie Roberts as a homicide.

Roberts was reported missing in Lakeland on Wednesday morning. His body was found in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve later that day. Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office used drones, ATVs, K9s and helicopters to locate his body.

Officials have not said how Roberts died, where exactly he was found or how he ended up in Sumter County.

An investigation into his death is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-569-1680. To remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).