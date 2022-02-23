Minor league players take the field as fans wait for MLB players’ lockout to end

LAKELAND, Fla, (WFLA) – It’s the minor league players’ chance at-bat as Major League Baseball players wait for contract negotiation resolutions at home.

Two dozen or so fans lined up at a fence at Tigertown in Lakeland to watch minor league players, including anticipated stars Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, hold their mini-camp practices Wednesday.

MLB Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers legend Alan Trammell was signing autographs.

Still, it’s not the main event Tigers fans traveled to Lakeland to experience.

“We had no idea that there was a strike going on. I don’t know where we’ve been – in a cave,” said Mike Kennedy, who lives outside Detroit.

“We came out here to see some spring training games and just enjoy the warm weather,” said Cole Shenton, who traveled to Lakeland with his family from Michigan for his high school graduation celebration. “It was very exciting. I was very excited but since the lockout, it kind of crushed me.”

Team owners and representatives from the players’ union are meeting every day this week in Florida to hash out a collective bargaining agreement.

The owners have initiated a lockout that prevents their players from participating in spring training.

Spring training has been postponed until at least March 5.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium was set to host five games from Feb. 25 – March 5.

“When they didn’t sign the agreement, we had to take their likenesses off the stadium and stuff like that because they’re not contractually bound to that,” said Bob Donahay, Lakeland parks and recreation director.

The major league players also could not participate in the annual Tigers BBQ held Wednesday evening.

Despite the 40-man roster lockout, the city is still hosting 200 minor league players, coaches, trainers and staff.

“The only piece we’re missing right now, for the most part, is the fans from the spring training games. We’re pretty positive it’s going to get solved and we’ll be playing games shortly,” Donahay said.

According to Donahay spring training games are the top tourist attraction in Lakeland, bringing in up to $55 million a year.

“We miss the games worse than they miss the games. My staff, everybody that works at the stadium, yes, we want spring training games. Our local residents want spring training games to happen,” said Donahay.

Ken Bell retired to Lakeland to be near the Detroit Tigers’ spring training home.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “You want to see the 40-man roster and it’s unfortunately not happening yet. I hope that they settle soon.”

If an agreement is not made by next week, the regular season home openers may not happen on time.