Messages threatening school shooting in 2020 found on Auburndale HS walls

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three disturbing messages threatening violence were recently found written on bathroom walls at a Polk County high school, police say.

Auburndale police say they first started their investigation at Auburndale High School last month. Officers responded to the school on Nov. 21 when a threat of violence to “multiple people” was found written on a bathroom wall. According to police, the threat was for a future date: Jan. 29, 2020.

Detectives say they discovered two more written threats on Monday while they were collecting evidence. The threats were found in two separate bathrooms and referenced a school shooting on Jan. 29, 2020, police say.

According to a news release from the police department, the last threat they found referencing a school shooting included the first names of six students.

Detectives tracked down the suspect – a 15-year-old freshman at the school – on Monday. When police spoke with her, they say she confessed to writing all three threatening messages.

“We are most thankful to the Auburndale Police Department for their swift and thorough investigation into the written threat left in a bathroom at Auburndale High School late last month,” Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said in a statement. “Our local law enforcement agencies are invaluable partners as we work to provide the safest possible learning environment for our students.”

Police say they take all threats seriously and will arrest anyone they find responsible. They are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making threats.

The police department and the school district are also reminding everyone, “if you see something, say something.”

“Safe schools will only be achieved if we all work together. I encourage our students, staff, parents and community members to remain diligent,” Byrd said. “If you see or hear anything suspicious, immediately report it to your school administrators. We can never be too careful when it comes to student safety.”

LATEST POLK COUNTY NEWS: