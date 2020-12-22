Men face thousands of charges in Polk County child pornography bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirteen men are facing thousands of charges following a large scale child pornography bust in Polk County, authorities said.

According to a news release, the men are facing over 2,300 felony charges related to child pornography offenses after deputies obtained thousands of photos and videos depicting babies,

toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to share more details at an 11 a.m. press conference at the office’s Winter Haven headquarters.

“We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography. The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide. Each time these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again. I appreciate the hard work our detectives did that was necessary to file these charges,” Judd said.

