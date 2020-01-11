Memorial services set for Lakeland police officer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The memorial services for fallen Lakeland police officer, Paul Dunn, have been set.

The Lakeland Police Department said the public is welcome to attend Officer Dunn’s memorial service on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Lakes Church, which is formerly known as the First Baptist Church at the Mall, located at 1010 E Memorial Boulevard.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will begin right at noon with police honors taking place outside of the church after the services.

The family respectfully asks that no filming or photography take place inside the church.

The family has also requested that anyone attending, who wishes to, wear military support or University of Florida attire in honor of Officer Dunn’s military service and his love for the Florida Gators football team.

A procession is expected to leave the church between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., traveling south on North Lake Parker Avenue and then south on Bartow Highway (S. Rd 98) to the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, located at 2125 Bartow Road.

The public is encouraged to show support to Officer Dunn’s family and friends along the route as they make their way to the funeral home. (The route out of the church is subject to change pending final arrangements in the coming days. Please check back for updates.)

There will be no graveside or additional burial services as a private family ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.

Dunn passed away on Thursday from injuries sustained in an on-duty traffic crash that occurred near the intersection of Lake Miriam Drive and Lakeland Highlands Road. He was 50 years old.

He has been with the Lakeland Police Department since 2013 and has worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, previously serving with the Ocoee Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Dunn was a member of the motor unit.

Dunn was married and had one adult daughter, two adult sons and two stepdaughters. His wife is a detective with the Lakeland Police Department. Both of his sons are currently serving in the armed forces. Dunn is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

