Memorial service details announced for fallen Lakeland police officer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department has announced the details for the memorial service for fallen officer, Kenneth Foley.

According to a Facebook post made by the police department, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the First Baptist Church at the Mall located at 1010 E. Memorial Blvd.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral service following at 1 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend. The family just asks that no filming or photography take place inside the church.

Burial services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately after church services. The procession is expected to leave the church between 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Officer Foley began his career with the Lakeland Police Department in 1990 as an officer with the Uniform Patrol Division. Prior to joining the Lakeland Police Department, he served eight years in the United States Marine Corps.

