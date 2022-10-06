POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Victory Church in Lakeland.

Deputies said there will be no public viewing or gravesite service.

There will be heavy traffic on Griffin Road, Kathleen Road and U.S. Highway 98 North before and after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities in memory of Lane. Click here and select “To PSCI in lieu of flowers in memory of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

If you wish to make a donation to the Lane family, you can do so through Polk Sheriff’s Charities. Click here and select “To the Family of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Lane was fatally shot Tuesday while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City.

Lane, a father to a 3-year-old child, was sworn in as a detention deputy in May 2021. He later joined the Northwest District Patrol in January 2022.