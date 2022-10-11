LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, friends and family members will say goodbye to Deputy Blane Lane, the 21-year-old Polk County officer who died in the line of duty last week.

Authorities said Lane was killed by friendly fire as four deputies tried to arrest Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, who had an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge.

Police said two of the four deputies opened fire after Williams pointed a BB gun at them. They fired six shots in total, two of which hit Williams. Another bullet went through the wall and hit Lane, according to investigators.

Lane was taken to Lakeland Regional, where he died.

Those close to Lane said he dreamed of becoming a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since elementary school.

Lane will be honored at a memorial service at the Victory Church located at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. The service is for friends and family only. The public is not invited to attend.

There will be a helicopter flyover, taps, and a three-shot volley outside the church after the service.