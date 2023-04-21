LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — At just 16 years old, Chelsi Williams of Lakeland is proving herself on the track every day.

“They tell me I look pretty serious when I run,” Williams said.

Williams is ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the triple jump and the 100-meter hurdles.

“Each track met I go to, I know I have to show out and it definitely is a lot of pressure,” she said. I don’t know where I expected to be but this is a shock to me and my dad.”

Chelsi’s dad, Curtis Williams, is also her coach.

“She’s been talking about going to the Olympics ever since she was little. She wanted to compete at that type of performance,” Curtis said.

As she continues to break records, the future keeps looking brighter.

“I’m very proud of her and she do a great job when it comes to training,” Curtis said. “I never had any issue about her training, so when she did the stuff she did and accomplished the stuff she did, it was a proud dad time. It is a proud dad time.”

Chelsi said she is always looking to set a new personal record.

“I actually think it helps me do better because all those eyes on me,” she said. It just inspires me and pushes me to run faster and impress people. That’s what I enjoy doing. I just love competing.”

Chelsi said she doesn’t know how many records she has broken but her goal is now is to get a college scholarship.

She said she would like to join the Florida State track team just like her brother and then participate in the Olympics.

In the meantime, she plans to enjoy the journey.

“I think fun is very important when it comes to spot. It’s obviously important to be serious but I feel like there’s no point in doing it if you’re not having fun,” Chelsi said.