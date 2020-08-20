McKeel Academy staff member tests positive for coronavirus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Schools of McKeel Academy announced to parents Wednesday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Schools of McKeel Academy decided to open our campuses for face-to-face instruction aware of the risk that a student or staff would potentially test positive for COVID-19,” the email from Director of Schools Alan Black read. “Per our COVID-19 Infection Policy as adopted by our Board of Trustees, please review the following safeguards:

1. If your child is symptom-free they may return to school tomorrow.

2. If your child is presenting symptoms please do not send your child to school and contact our COVID Coordinator, Mrs. Angela Allman at covidcare@mckeelschools.com or by phone at 863-450-7612.

3. You may elect to execute distance learning with your child’s teacher. Please contact your school principal for further learning guidelines.”

Black mentioned that each of the classrooms and facilities will be “thoroughly disinfected throughout the school day.”

Parents are being asked to monitor themselves and their student(s) for any possible symptoms, such as a fever, headache, cough, loss of taste and smell, or shortness of breath.

McKeel Academy started its 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 6. Seventy percent of students at the three McKeel schools chose to return to in-person learning.

Polk County Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 24 with both in-person and e-learning options.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: