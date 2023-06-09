POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive sinkhole opened up in a south Lakeland neighborhood on Thursday.

Officials said a well being drilled on site off of Scott Lake Road caused the sinkhole to develop. As of Friday, an engineer monitoring the sinkhole said it was approximately 25 feet deep and 80 feet wide.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District sent a letter to the permittee ordering a remediation plan be submitted within 30 days.

“Sinkholes in a stormwater retention area facilitate the direct discharge of untreated stormwater runoff to the drinking water aquifer,” the letter stated.

The sinkhole is roughly 40 feet from Jack Hall Jr.’s home.

“It’s a little spooky to be honest with you because this Scott Lake area is a sinkhole area of Lakeland and I’m concerned,” Hall said.

