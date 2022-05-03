WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are searching for a murder suspect in Winter Haven Tuesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for 42-year-old Robert Simmons. Simmons is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Deputies said they are looking for Simmons in the Eloise area of Winter Haven, close to US 17 and Snively Avenue.

No information was released about the crime Simmons is a suspect for.

Anyone with information about Simmons’ location is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be called into Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

