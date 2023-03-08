WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Family, friends, and the Tampa Bay community are mourning the loss of four people killed after two small planes collided in mid-air on Tuesday.

The seaplane was owned by Jack Brown’s seaplane base and the Cherokee Piper was owned by Sunshine Aviation, which operated it on behalf of Polk State College.

On Wednesday afternoon, investigators began working to recover the last body from a plane before removing the wreckage from Lake Hartridge.

“On the on-scene portion of our investigation, we will be looking at the man, the machine, and the environment,” said Lynn Spencer, NTSB air safety investigator. “We will be looking at the pilots, their airplanes, and the environment once we recover the airplane today and probably tomorrow also, we will be taking them to a secure location where we could do more in-depth layout.”

The NTSB said the investigation will include requesting radar data, weather information, maintenance records, and the pilot’s medical records.

“Because this was a mid-air collision, it will be very important for us to look at the impact signatures, in order to determine the angle of impact of these two airplanes,” she said.

Investigators said the two people aboard the Cherokee Piper flew out of Lakeland. They were practicing touch-and-go maneuvers at the Winter Haven Airport on Tuesday afternoon when a Piper J-3 Cub Seaplane was flying over Lake Hartridge to land at Lake Jessie. The two planes crashed mid-air, which sent both plummeting into the water. Four people were killed.

“We have special diving and recovering teams,” Spencer said. “The visibility in the lake has been very, very poor about 8 inches so we have specialist divers they will actually be attaching floats to the aircraft to raise the Cherokee, which is resting on the bottom.”

The NTSB will be releasing its preliminary report in two to three weeks. Then, about a year later, it’ll release its factual report with a probable cause.