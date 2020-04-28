Man standing in middle of Winter Haven street with gun taken into custody

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who police say stood in the middle of a Winter Haven street with a gun has been taken into custody.

Police said the man was standing in the middle of 16th Street Northeast between Avenue E and Avenue G with a rifle at his feet. The police department issued an alert around 11:30 a.m. telling people in the area to stay indoors.

The man was taken into custody around noon. According to police, he has injuries from a K-9 bite.

Public Information Officer Jamie Brown said the man did not make any threats but refused to move away from the weapon. No shots were fired and no officers were injured.