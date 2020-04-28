Man standing in middle of Winter Haven street with gun taken into custody

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who police say stood in the middle of a Winter Haven street with a gun has been taken into custody.

Police said the man was standing in the middle of 16th Street Northeast between Avenue E and Avenue G with a rifle at his feet. The police department issued an alert around 11:30 a.m. telling people in the area to stay indoors.

The man was taken into custody around noon. According to police, he has injuries from a K-9 bite.

Public Information Officer Jamie Brown said the man did not make any threats but refused to move away from the weapon. No shots were fired and no officers were injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss