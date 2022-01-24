Man who stabbed Polk County deputy’s head tried to kill his mother, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the man they said stabbed a deputy in the head Sunday afternoon.

A release from the PCSO said deputies were called to unincorporated Davenport after a woman claimed her son, 47-year-old Arthur Martin, tried to smother her while she napped on the couch. Deputies said the woman escaped to a safe location before she called 911.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim did not know why Martin tried to kill her and added they did not have any recent arguments.

Three responding deputies found Martin in the home’s master bathroom. The sheriff’s office said when the deputies got the bathroom’s door open, Martin charged at them with a large knife.

Martin struck one deputy, Aurelio Nicolas, in the face and stabbed him on the top of the head with the knife. Deputy Nicolas used his Taser, but it didn’t work. All three deputies shot Martin to death, the sheriff’s office said.

“Here is one more example of how dangerous this job is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “When deputies respond to family disturbances, they do everything they can to resolve the situation. My deputies did not choose to shoot this violent, convicted felon – he forced them to when he charged them with a knife and began attacking.”

The sheriff’s office said Martin had a criminal history in New York including convictions for assault and driving under the influence. He was released on parole in 2019 and later relocated to Polk County.

The other two deputies involved in the incident were identified as deputies Odalys Hurtado and Kyle Pitts.

According to the PCSO, Nicolas got stitches for a laceration from the knife attack and sustained some bruises on his face. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Martin’s death will now be investigated by the PCSO Homicide Unit, PCSO Administrative Investigations, the State Attorney’s Office, and the 10th District Medical Examiner office in accordance with standard procedure.