Man who stabbed K-9 in head dies in hospital from cocaine intoxication, Polk deputies say

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man facing multiple charges after reportedly stabbing a Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 in the head following a failed burglary attempt died in the hospital from cocaine intoxication, an autopsy determined.

According to deputies, Carl McHargh Jr, 31, broke into a home in Lakeland on March 28 around 8:30 p.m by smashing the glass on the front door of a home on Grand Pines Boulevard using a tire lug wrench.

Once deputies arrived on scene Deputy Sheriff Scott Cronin and his K-9 partner Vise learned Mchargh Jr. was hiding inside the master bedroom closet refusing to come out. As deputies attempted to get McHargh Jr. to surrender K-9 Vise was sent into the closet to detain him.

Once K-9 Vise was inside the closet, McHargh Jr. began to stab the K-9 with a kitchen knife he had grabbed from the victims’ kitchen. Deputy Cronin was able to rip the knife out of McHargh Jr’s hand but was cut in the struggle.

After McHargh Jr. was taken into custody he suffered what deputies called a significant medical event suspected to be an excitied delirium from a cocaine-induced state. McHargh Jr. was transported to a local hospital, where he tested positive for cocaine and was intubated. He remains in the ICU in critical condition.

K-9 Vise was taken to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic where he underwent surgery for nine stab wounds and an arterial bleed. While Deputy Cronin suffered a laceration while wrestling the knife out of the suspect’s hand. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

“These deputies and the canine risked their lives to get an armed and dangerous, drug-induced suspect out of the victims’ house. We are grateful that Vise will make a full recovery and that Deputy Cronin and the other two deputies weren’t more seriously injured in this violent attack. This felon was clearly in some sort of drug-induced rage, and preliminarily it appears he was suffering from excited delirium.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

McHargh Jr. died in the hospital Monday evening.

If McHargh Jr. had survived, he would have been charged with armed occupied burglary, offense against a police dog with great bodily harm, three counts resisting arrest with violence, three counts battery on a law enforcement officer, and petit theft.

The sheriff’s office says McHargh Jr. has an extensive criminal history including 15 felonies, 11 misdemeanors, and 36 previous arrests in Polk and Hillsborough counties.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss