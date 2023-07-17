LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — After almost a year of investigating, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office found an alleged gasoline thief who stole about 80 gallons of fuel from a Lake Wales business, according to an affidavit.

On July 11, 2022, the owner of Lake Wales Flooring on Highway 27 reported that gasoline had been stolen from his heavy equipment.

The owner told deputies he realized something was wrong with theft after noticing that the canvas cover for his forklift had been removed and a bucket and part of a garden hose were next to the machine, the affidavit said. While the bucket belonged to his business, the garden house did not.

Deputies said the owner then inspected his other vehicles and found that about 70 gallons of fuel had been siphoned from a box truck parked in front and another 10 were siphoned out of a forklift parked at the side of the business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the garden hose was examined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In June 2023, the FDLE learned that a DNA sample on the hose matched a sample from Chase Lynn, 21.

“Justice isn’t always swift unfortunately. But hey, better late than never,” the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies asked the business owner if he knew Lynn, he said he did not.

The sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Lynn for three counts of burglary of conveyance, and petit theft, and on July 2, 2023, a deputy found Lynn at an Eagle Lake ramp.

“The deputy easily recognized him because Chase is well known to deputies, for his previous involvement in construction site thefts and for stealing catalytic converters,” the sheriff’s office said on a Facebook post.