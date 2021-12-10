Man who filmed himself sexually abusing child among 4 arrested in Polk County sting, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man who allegedly filmed himself sexually abusing a young child was among four people arrested in an undercover child porn investigation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd held a 1 p.m. press conference to share more information about the sting.

According to a news release, Ian Gadd, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of transmission of child pornography and 89 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office said Gadd was one of four men who were arrested during an investigation targeting child porn suspects in Polk County.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children notified the sheriff’s office after the men allegedly distributed or downloaded child pornography.

Deputies obtained a search warrant, then went to the men’s home to take their electronic devices. They said a search of Gadd’s phone turned up 89 images showing children as young as 3 years old being sexually abused. Deputies said Gadd had also recorded himself sexually abusing a young child he had access to.

Another suspect, Melvin Lagos, 18, a metal refinisher in Davenport, was arrested after deputies said they found images on his phone depicting children as young as 8 years old being sexually abused. He was arrested and charged with 32 counts of enhance possession of child pornography and booked into a Polk County Jail, where he was being held on a $32,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Christian Pillot-Osorio, 29, of Lakeland, had images on his phone showing children as young as 5 months old being sexually abused, detectives said. He allegedly told deputies he used Snapchat and other online platforms to distribute child pornography. He is being held at the jail without bond.

Deputies also arrested Billy “Jordan” Rose, 23, of Winter Haven after finding images on his phone showing children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered, authorities said. They said Rose told detectives he used the Kik Messenger app to download child porn. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $585,000 bond ($15,000 per charge).