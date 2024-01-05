Related video: Community reacts as Winter Haven police search for young men involved in deadly Publix stabbing

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man who originally claimed self-defense in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Winter Haven Publix is now being charged with manslaughter.

According to Winter Haven detectives, 19-year-old Teville Xavier Burgess was arrested on Thursday after further investigation poked holes in his original self defense claims.

Burgess originally told detectives he was jumped by a group of unknown subjects, but investigators say evidence from the scene as well as witness statements and surveillance footage shows Burgess initiated the fight by striking one of the group members with a soup can.

Evidence also shows Burgess chased the victim after the fight ended and fatally stabbed him while the victim attempted to protect himself.

Burgess is facing one count of manslaughter with a weapon.