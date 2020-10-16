Man wanted for questioning in Winter Haven motel double homicide, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police want to question a 38-year-old man in connection with a double homicide that occurred at Winter Haven’s Rose Motel on Tuesday.

Police released a photo of Beloni Petitfrere, and said they would like to speak with him about the killings of 40-year-old Timothy Anderson and 49-year-old Leslee Umpleby.

Police said Anderson’s mother had called them after she didn’t hear from her son, who checks in with her daily. He and Umpleby were found dead at the motel on Tuesday.

A witness reported seeing a person in a hoodie walking toward their room around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and hearing a commotion.

Police suspect Petitfrere may have additional information regarding the incident.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to call detectives at 863-287-8210 or 863-401-2256.

LATEST STORIES: