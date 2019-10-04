Man wanted for Frostproof murder, car spotted in Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga (WFLA) – Police say a man wanted in connection to a sexual battery and murder in Polk County has been spotted in Georgia.

Taiwan Blandin is accused of killing an 80-year old woman in Frostproof and injuring her dog as well as being accused of sexually battering an 18-year old woman, tying her up and driving her to a Frostproof home on Tuesday morning.

Blandin has been on the run ever since. He was last seen in Macon, Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve been in constant contact with their detectives and their investigators trying to link anything that we may have here locally that they may have that could help identify and locate where he’s at to get him captured,” said Chief Eason.

Courtesy: Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

Blandin has stated that he intends to commit suicide and if law enforcement tries to prevent this, he will force suicide by cop.

Blandin should be considered armed and dangerous and if he or his vehicle is spotted please dial 911 immediately. If anyone has any information on Blandin whereabouts in the metro area please contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.