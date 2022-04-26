TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing a gun outside a bar in Haines City last weekend.
Police said a 37-year-old man was hurt by debris or shrapnel when shots were fired outside Rudy’s Liquorup Lounge, 600 Ingraham Ave around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the man was involved in an argument with four men — Miguel Angel Ferretiz Zapata Jr., Cesir Rios, Carlos Luna and Cristian Luna — and one told him to “take it outside.”
Surveillance video from the bar shows Rios and the Lunas punching and kicking the victim as Zapata Jr. pulls a gun from his waistband and fires several indiscriminate shots, police said.
According to police, the victim was struck in the back by debris or shrapnel. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Rios is facing a simple battery charge, while the Lunas are being charged with felony battery.
Zapata remains at large and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).