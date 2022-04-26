TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing a gun outside a bar in Haines City last weekend.

Police said a 37-year-old man was hurt by debris or shrapnel when shots were fired outside Rudy’s Liquorup Lounge, 600 Ingraham Ave around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the man was involved in an argument with four men — Miguel Angel Ferretiz Zapata Jr., Cesir Rios, Carlos Luna and Cristian Luna — and one told him to “take it outside.”

Surveillance video from the bar shows Rios and the Lunas punching and kicking the victim as Zapata Jr. pulls a gun from his waistband and fires several indiscriminate shots, police said.

Miguel Angel Ferretiz Zapata Jr. (Source: Haines City Police Department)

According to police, the victim was struck in the back by debris or shrapnel. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Rios is facing a simple battery charge, while the Lunas are being charged with felony battery.

Zapata remains at large and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).