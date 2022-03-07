Man used fake law enforcement badge in theft spree, Polk County deputies say

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old Sebring man is in custody after the Polk County Sheriff’s office said he used several props, including a fake police-style badge while attempting to steal over $2,000 worth of merchandise from retail stores.

William Ira Tillman III, who was arrested on Mar. 5, faces five charges in Polk County including impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of felony, impersonating a law enforcement officer and grand theft, all felonies, as well as two counts of two counts of misdemeanor petit theft.

He faces additional charges in Seminole and Alachua counties.

Deputies said Tillman went to three stores in total, two different Walmarts and a Lowe’s, only successfully stealing from two of the them. The sheriff’s office was first made aware of him on Oct. 17 after an asset protection investigator from Lowe’s called to report a stolen power inverter generator.

According to deputies, Tillman walked into the garden area of the store where he hung a police badge around his neck and told an employee he was picking up the generator for a donation to the sheriff’s office. He pawned it just over an hour later in Orlando.

Upon investigating, deputies said they found he used similar tactics at two Walmarts. Just two days earlier on Oct. 15, he unsuccessfully tried to take a 50-inch television from a Walmart in Winter Haven. Deputies said when an employee stopped him to ask for a receipt, Tillman said he was picking it up for the police department and had the paperwork in his car. He then left the TV with the employee and fled the store.

Then on Nov. 3, he is accused of going to a Walmart in Haines City and taking over $500 in merchandise while wearing a Walmart employee vest.

“This guy was posing as a law enforcement officer to steal from retailers – you just can’t make this stuff up,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Tillman is already facing a plethora of charges in other counties, and we are going to do everything we can to hold him accountable for his actions.”

It is unknown what type of badge Tillman was using, but he told officers he had it from his time as a “repo-man.”

Tillman has an extensive criminal history, that includes 15 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.