POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he yelled that he had a gun while arguing with his girlfriend at Polk State College, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. when 22-year-old Abdullah Jones was a passenger in his girlfriend’s car.

After the two got into an argument in the school parking lot, the woman got out of her car to walk to her class as Jones followed behind. After some back and forth inside a school building, authorities said Jones yelled that he had a gun.

One witness who overheard the conversation told an instructor and fellow classmates that Jones claimed to have a gun.

Polk State College security was notified and the entire campus was placed in active shooter lock-down.

Jones then left the building, punching a wall on his way out, according to arrest documents.

By this point, authorities spotted Jones and could hear him yelling obscenities. As they approached Jones, he walked toward another building on campus.

When Jones was ordered to stop, authorities said he ran off campus, eventually stopping in a nearby yard. He was placed under arrest.

A search of Jones’ person did not reveal a gun or any weapons.

He was charged with disrupting school a function, trespassing on school grounds, disorderly conduct, and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.