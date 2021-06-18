Man suspected of stealing Ronald McDonald donation boxes strikes again, this time in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The man suspected of stealing money from at least 7 Ronald McDonald House kiosks in Tampa has struck again, according to the Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

A post on the Crime Stoppers Facebook said the thief was at the McDonald’s on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. In video provided by the store, the McDonald’s bandit walks up to the counter and leaves the store, swiping the kiosk.

The thief is then seen riding off on a motorcycle. Authorities describe him as a white man in his 40s.

If you recognize the man, contact Detective Ervin at 863-499-2400 for Case #21-23525. You can also make an anonymous tip and get a reward by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

