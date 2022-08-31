POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the man was attempting to cross US 98 North near Griffin Road around 8:45 p.m. as a 2008 Infiniti sedan approached in a southbound lane. Despite the driver’s last-second effort to swerve around the pedestrian, he was unable to avoid an impact and struck the man.

After the man fell to the ground, he was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, that was also headed in the southbound direction. Authorities said both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.

While first responders attempted life-saving efforts, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Hector Lugo, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The roadway was shut down for roughly two hours while the scene was cleared and processed for an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigating Officer Camilo Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.