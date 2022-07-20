TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stacked four cases of Busch Light beer and walked out of a Lakeland Circle K store without paying.

The theft happened at the store located at 2109 West Memorial Blvd on Monday around 6:55 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man went in to the “beer cave” portion of the store and took the beer, then left without paying.

The man got in to a 2011 gray Chevrolet four-door car being driven by another unknown man.

The thief was wearing gray gym shorts, black slides and a black t-shirt with Jay-Z on it.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Detective Marshall at 863-577-1625 and reference case number 22-30067.